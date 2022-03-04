After co-signing Omeretta The Great's "Sorry Not Sorry," Latto hopped on the remix of the controversial track. Omeretta caused a stir down south when her single first dropped because in it, she clarifies what is, and is not, considered to be Atlanta proper. The rapper name drops several surrounding counties and neighbors, letting her peers know that although they may have been birthed nearby, they cannot truly say they are from Atlanta.

This seemingly passing opinion ignited a debate that made it all the way to local news stations as anchors even weighed in, and later, Latto, who is reportedly from Clayton County or ClayCo, agreed with Omeretta's take.

The pair recently joined together on the song's remix where Latto namedrops several ATL artists including Ciara, Migos, and 21 Savage, and quickly, music fans accused her of attempting to shade her fellow artists. The Queen of Da Souf rapper took to Twitter to deny the gossip.

"Y’all I’m not dissing the people I named on the verse!!! I’m saying so Migos is not Atlanta?? 21, Ciara, Ludacris etc because they technically not from the city but helped make it is what it is!" JT from City Girls applauded Latto's addition to "Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)," so check out the tweets below.