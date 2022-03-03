mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Latto Name-Drops 21 Savage, Ludacris, Migos, & Ciara On "Sorry Not Sorry" Remix With Omerettà The Great

Alex Zidel
March 03, 2022 16:37
Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)
Omerettà The Great Feat. Latto

Latto jumps on the remix to Omerettà The Great's controversial single, "Sorry Not Sorry."


If Omerettà The Great pissed people off with the release of her latest single, "Sorry Not Sorry," then Latto is going to get them back in their feelings with her remix of the song. 

A few weeks ago, the Atlanta-based rapper dropped off her new single, calling out people claiming ATL by naming different zones on the outskirts to claim that they're not from the city. "College Park is not Atlanta, Lithonia is not Atlanta, Clayco is not Atlanta, Decatur is not Atlanta," raps Retta on the track.

T.I. ended up sharing a map of the city to combat her claims but Latto later jumped into the conversation, saying that she thinks Omerettà was "right" to drop the song. Hailing from Clayco herself, her statement was a little confusing but on Thursday (March 3), it all started to make sense after the 23-year-old rapper shared her remix to "Sorry Not Sorry."

Latto went a little further than Omerettà on the record, name-dropping people and asking how they're "not Atlanta" if they helped shape the city's culture. She mentioned that some of the Migos, 21 Savage (her rumored boyfriend), Ciara, Ludacris, and more allegedly "aren't Atlanta" before showing love to some of the city's greats, including OutKast.

Listen to the new remix below and let us know what you think of Omerettà and Latto's new music in the comments.



Quotable Lyrics:

So Migos is not Atlanta?
21 is not Atlanta?
Ciara is not Atlanta?
Ludacris is not Atlanta?
Man, Clayco made Atlanta
Decatur made Atlanta
Rap game tried to play Atlanta
OutKast came and saved Atlanta

