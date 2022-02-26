The debate regarding what is and is not Atlanta continues. Recently, Omeretta The Great caused a stir after she released her track "Sorry Not Sorry," and on it, the rapper identified who is, and is not, truly from the ATL. The song seemed to be targeted toward those who claim Georgia's capital as their hometown when they're really from surrounding counties.

"College Park is not Atlanta / Lithonia is not Atlanta / Clayco is not Atlanta / Decatur is not Atlanta / Gwinnett is not Atlanta / Roswell is not Atlanta / Forest park is not Atlanta / Lilburn is not Atlanta," Omeretta declared.

This caused a flurry of Georgians to step forward with their takes and soon, T.I. weighed in with a map of the surrounding counties that are included in metro Atlanta. "Respectfully.... Only fools dispute facts. #ToWhomItMayConcern," he wrote in the caption.

It looks as if Latto has a different opinion that she shared on TikTok. Over a video of herself she wrote, "Clay Co ishnot Alanna," and in the comments, a fan wanted to know if Omeretta's song was "really that big of a deal." Latto wanted to make sure everyone knew she was just kidding and actually agreed with Omeretta's song.

"It's not a big deal lol," Latto replied. "Clay Co is the south we not the city she said the truth tbh." Don't let T.I. see this. Check it out below.



