We haven't updated our Fire Emoji playlist since June, but this weekend we're back with a selection of new releases for your listening pleasure.

First on the list is an unexpected but welcome collaboration from New York's drill sensation Fivio Foreign and Australia's own The Kid LAROI on "Paris to Toyko," which finds the younger recording artist challenging himself and trying out a new style.

Afterward, we added Sheff G's "No Remorse," followed by a highly anticipated collaboration from CMG the Label on "Gangsta Art." The nearly five-minute-long song features vocals and lyricism from Yo Gotti, MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Lehla Samia, and finally, Blac Youngsta, and shows how well the group flows together when we get them all on one beat.

Latto delivered "P*SSY" this Friday, on which the Ohio-born starlet addresses the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and didn't hesitate to clap back at her critics when doing so.

Joey Bada$$ also caught our attention with his "Zipcodes" single as we inch closer to the arrival of his sophomore album, 2000.

Three other noteworthy collaborations we suggest you check out are Maxo Kream and Benny The Butcher's "FOOTBALL HEADS" as well as Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East's joint track, "Traffic," and Rowdy Rebel's link up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Jadakiss on "New York."

Check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow to stream our R&B Season update.