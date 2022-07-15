Joey Bada$$ Shares New Single "Zipcodes"

We're inching closer toward the release of Joey Bada$$'s sophomore album, 2000. The project's faced several delays over the past month. After it was initially due out in mid-June, he pushed the album back following issues surrounding sample clearance. Fortunately, it looks like June 22nd is actually when the project will be dropping and he's kept fans on their toes with a slew of releases.

This morning, the rapper unveiled his latest single, "Zipcodes" along with an accompanying visual. The new song boasts production from Kirk Knight and Mark Borino. Their warm and hazy production meets Joey Bada$$'s laidback flow as he details his rags-to-riches story with humble brags about his jewelry collection and being "the realest cat since Larry David."

Check out Joey's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

My cup overflowin', I'm feelin' fine in this Chardonnay

I dropped seven bands in Rick Owens, it was a calm day

Prices lookin' like a zip code, I switch zones when it get cold

So they gon' have to throw they shade from far away

