Yo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" Intro

July 15, 2022 12:09
Gangsta Art
The title track of Yo Gotti's new CMG compilation "Gangsta Art" boasts appearances from 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and more.


There's no denying Yo Gotti's grip on the streets. After years of delivering anthems upon anthems, he's now comfortably seated in his executive chair as the commander-in-chief of the CMG camp. The past few years have seen the label expand with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. 

Today, the rapper finally unveiled the official compilation project from the label, Gangsta Art. The project highlights the talent on the roster, from buzzing forces like Big Boogie to bonafide chart-toppers like Moneybagg Yo. On the title track, which serves as the album's intro, Gotti provides a comprehensive look at his roster with verses from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, and EST Gee, while Lehla Samia holds down hook duties.

Check out the song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
Scorin' up with these sticks, if you don't pour enough, I ain't sippin'
Threw switches on this blick, but when he blick 'em, they be glitchin'
Be discrete and keep your distance, when it get greasy, you can't fix it
Don't be subbin' me in your mentions, bitch, you givin' the feds assistance

