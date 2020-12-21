In some new developments about NBA star Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen's controversial courtship, the Real Housewives of Miami alum shared an airy message about instantly "clicking" with someone days after the happy couple was photographed together out on a date in Minnesota.

The 46-year-old television personality shared the message on her Instagram stories on Saturday, writing, "Sometimes you meet a person and you just click — you’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything." The former wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen shared the message to her story with no other context, although all signs point to addressing her current romance with Malik Beasley.

A few moments after the post, the reality star posted a photo of herself on Instagram, captioning it, "God, goals, growing and glowing."

After photos of the couple holding hands went viral, news of 24-year old Beasley's pending divorce from his wife was brought to light, although he was still married to his wife at the time he and Larsa began their fling. Larsa is also still technically married to Scottie, but the couple has also been separated for a long time.

Memes poured in accusing the reality star of being a homewrecker for dating a married man and Pippen told fans "Don't always trust what you see on social media." It's no telling where else this tumultuous relationship will go.

[via]