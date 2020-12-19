Now that the hoopla surrounding their romance has subsided, Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley are slowly becoming more comfortable with sharing their relationship with the world. After photos of the couple went viral, 24-year-old Malik took hits from the public when it was revealed that he was still married to his wife, Montana Yao. It's common knowledge that 46-year-old Larsa is still technically married to basketball icon Scottie Pippen, but the couple has been separated for some time.

Malik and Larsa have traded sweet nothings by the way of social media comments and the like. After being accused of homewrecking behavior, Larsa surfaced to remind the public that not everything they see is the truth, and soon, it was shared that Malik and his wife were separated and moving toward divorce. While Montana enjoys her life in Miami as she was spotted taking a few selfies as she donned a black bikini, Malik and Larsa were once again showing off their affections. The happy couple was recently photographed together as they enjoyed a date night in Minnesota.

It looks as if this romance is just heating up, so check out the latest photos of Malik and Larsa enjoying some quality time together as well as take a look at Montana Yao's beach pics below.