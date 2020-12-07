If you've been watching the Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley, and Montana Yao story unfold, then surely, you'll find this saga development especially amusing. Over the weekend, Pippen shared a message on Instagram for anyone "dealing with heartache," and it hasn't been received the way she most likely intended it to be, considering she is believed to be dating Beasley, a married man.

So, here's what we know so far: Photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands at an airport emerged last week. What initially excited fans — thinking this was a budding romance — quickly turned sour after they discovered that Beasley is married to the mother of his child, Montana Yao. After seeing the photos, Yao took to her Instagram story, subtly confirming the narrative that Beasley was cheating on her.

"Wow… I don’t even know this man," she wrote. "The truth always comes out one way or another. I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. Appreciate all the love y’all for real." Following that, Pippen took to her Instagram story as well, warning fans not to believe everything they read online. "Don't always trust what you see on social media," she wrote. "Even salt looks like sugar."



Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Just as fans began vilifying Pippen and Beasley over their alleged affair, we learned that Yao and Beasley had been separated for months already, pending a divorce, and rumors surfaced that Yao had previously cheated on Beasley with NFL star, Su'a Cravens. Beasley already confronted Cravens about the alleged affair, resulting in a heated fight between the two athletes, according to entertainment news blog, Fee With The Tea. So, we can rest assured that Beasley and Pippen were not cheating on anybody (that we know of).

However, Beasley's divorce is still in the works, so he is technically still a married man — which is what made Pippen's recent Instagram post so funny to some people. On December 6, the 46-year-old shared a cryptic message on her feed that reads: "God, I pray for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache," and fans reacted exactly as you'd expect.



















Images via Larsa Pippen Instagram