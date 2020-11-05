It seems that the romance between Lamar Odom and his fiancée Sabrina Parr has come to an end. In November 2019, the couple shared that Lamar popped the question and they were enthusiastic to start their married life together. They've been quite candid about Lamar's recovery from pornography and sex addiction, even sharing that they were abstaining from sex until they had tied the knot. In September, Lamar and Sabrina celebrated their engagement party with their loved ones, but in a post made on Wednesday (November 4), Sabrina revealed that the engagement is off.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children. Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

She didn't divulge any specifics about what led to her decision, but people have been drawing their own conclusions from Odom's past. Sabrina has reportedly been at odds with Odom's daughter, Destiny, and it was recently announced that Liza Morales, the mother of Odom's children, would be joining the next season of Basketball Wives L.A. Check out Sabina Parr's post below.



