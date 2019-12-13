Former NBA star Lamar Odom is preparing to take a trip down the aisle once more, however, this time he's in a healthier place. Following his near-death experience after he overdosed at a Nevada brothel, Lamar has turned his life around for the better. He's walking the path of sobriety and has tackled his sex addiction head-on with the help of his fiancé Sabrina Parr.

It's expected that the couple's journey will be well-documented for their forthcoming reality television series, but until the show premieres, Lamar and Sabrina have been candid about their challenges on social media. Back in November, Sabrina talked openly about Lamar's "serious porn addiction" and how she almost left him. "He was reaching for his phone more than reaching for me and I had a problem with that," Sabrina said at the time.

In a recent chat with Hollywood Life, Sabrina revealed that she and Lamar "don't even have sex, believe it or not." She added that this is the first time in Lamar's life where he's been "clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction," so they've agreed to abstain. "Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there's a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man," Sabrina shared with the outlet. "And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it's not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage. And obviously he's already had sex, so he couldn't cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.' And so, I think he really respects the pastor's opinion and his voice."

She admitted that there are times when she doesn't think they'll be able to make it, but it was Lamar's decision and she stands by him. "Lamar's and my relationship is really different," she adds. "It's just more than just we're in love, let's shoot pictures, and let's go to the movies. It's really got a lot of substance and we get a lot done. And we're very busy with each other, we're not just laid up cuddling. So, there's a lot of things that we do that doesn't even create an environment for sex."