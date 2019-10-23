He may be madly in love with his girlfriend Sabrina Parr, but it's obvious from Lamar Odom's episode of Uncensored that he still has love and respect for Taraji P. Henson. The former basketball star and the actress dated over a decade ago, and according to Lamar, he truly cared for her. He's talked about their previous relationship in his best-selling memoir Darkness To Light, but it seems he still has a few things to get off of his chest about his romance with the Oscar-nominated star.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

"I just wish I would have done things different," Lamar said on Uncensored. "She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship, as a grown-up, that I had with a black woman. I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Don't nobody know that except for dudes that played with me. She gave me inspiration, you know what I'm sayin'? A black woman working like that, that's just as good at her craft that [I am] in my craft."

Lamar admitted that Taraji may have been responsible for a few of his best plays on the road. "I remember we were on the road for our longest road trip and we were playing Cleveland. I went off they ass...but what I'm gettin' at. One of the inspirations, that's part of the inspiration was going back to see her, gettin' back to L.A., was one of the reasons why I kicked they ass that day," he said. "I remember how I was feeling during that game and after that game. Just...she inspired me."

The couple could have been long-lasting, had Lamar not cheated on Taraji with his future ex-wife. "Things ended with Taraji because me being an immature punk, I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian." Check out the Uncensored clip of Lamar once again sharing stories about his former flame.