The new season of Dancing With The Stars premiered last week and the celebrity dancer to receive the lowest score was Lamar Odom who pulled in a 12/30 with his partner Peta Murgatroyd. While rehearsing for the big event, Peta told Entertainment Tonight that the retired NBA player kept asking what his steps were since he suffered short term memory loss from his publicized drug overdose from years ago.

"Four years ago, I was living in Las Vegas, went to go hang out in a place I had no business. I had an overdose," Lamar said. "While I was in a coma, I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks."

The duo performed the salsa for the competition show and despite their low score, the judges were positive and pleased with Lamar's efforts. Bruno Tonioli cheered Lamar on for his relaxed manner, calling his performance a "small step in the right direction."



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

As for Lamar and the challenges with routines going forward on the show, his motto is to "be consistent and persistent, and to have [the] will to face my fear." The 39-year-old recently explained why DWTS is harder than the NBA for him. “For me there is no comparison,” he explained. “One comes naturally to me and one I have to learn. I would have to say DWTS is harder.”