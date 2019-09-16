Lamar Odom is no longer in the NBA but that hasn't stopped him from being active in the limelight. Of course, Odom had a very public marriage with Khloe Kardashian and this relationship put many of his own issues on full display. Odom is no stranger to the cameras and at this point in his career, it's clear that he is more comfortable with the camera present than without. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Odom agreed to be a part of the 28th season of the hit reality game show, Dancing with the Stars.

During an interview with US Weekly, Odom opened up about some of the challenges he has faced while working on the show and as it turns out, "DWTS" is a lot harder than it looks. Odom went so far as to say that learning to dance has been much harder than his years in the NBA.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

“For me there is no comparison,” Odom said. “One comes naturally to me and one I have to learn. I would have to say DWTS is harder.”

It will be interesting to see how Odom fairs on the show. Athletes have typically done very well on "DWTS" so perhaps he can find a way to shine and bring home the grand prize.