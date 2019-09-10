It looks like Lamar Odom is making the most out of his return to the spotlight. The former NBA star has been relatively quiet over the last few years as he's embarked on his road to recovery, but now that he's released his best-selling memoir Darkness to Light, Odom is once again a hot commodity in Hollywood.

He, unfortunately, was "deactivated" by the BIG3 league over the summer and the news was a bit of a setback. Odom stated that although he may not be fit for the BIG3, he still wants to pursue a career in professional basketball, even if that means joining a team overseas. In the meantime, the family man wants to set a good example for his children as he remains sober and healthy.

Recently, Odom shared with the world that he has a new woman in his life named Sabrina Parr. When he's not sucking on her toes for the 'Gram, Odom is lavishing her with compliments on social media. The pair will soon showcase their romance with the world on another platform as Odom has confirmed that they've been filming a reality television show.

After Odom told photographers about the series, Sabrina confirmed the news over on her Instagram page. "@lamarodom just can’t hold water to save his life lol. The secrets out now tho... By the way... The show name is not Sabrina and Lamar lol," she wrote. "I’ll tell y’all a quick story. From the day I met Lamar, he kept saying to me 'man you’re like a star'. Then every time ppl would come up to him to get a pic, he would say 'that’s Sabrina Parr. She’s the real star'. That’s exactly how he’s treated me since day one tho... like I’m the star and I’m the one who should get all the attention! That’s why he said this to the media. He truly feels that way. Meanwhile... I’m just tryna wear my Nike hat and sweats in peace lol."

She didn't give up much else about what the show will be about, but we'll all find out eventually. Meanwhile, this isn't Lamar's first reality TV rodeo; back in 2011, the baller starred alongside his then-wife Khloé Kardashian on their show Khloé & Lamar, a spin-off of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Check out a clip of that series below.