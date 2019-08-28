Lamar Odom has turned his life around over the years following his near-death experience. The former basketball star has admitted that his downfall was supplied by substance abuse and his life almost came to an end when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Prior to that harrowing moment, Lamar and Khloé Kardashian lived their married life out loud. They were the red carpet couple who almost never turned down an invite to an event, and they even had their own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Khloé & Lamar, back in 2011.

Their wedded bliss came to an end after four years of marriage, although it took the couple another three years to officially become divorced. Earlier this year, Lamar released his memoir Darkness To Light, and he went on a press tour sharing intimate details of his drug abuse, sex addiction, marriage to Khloé, and interactions with the Kardashian-Jenners.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Khloé has seemed to support him along the way, albeit from afar, with encouraging messages on social media. In a clip from KUWTK, Kim asked Khloé what she thought about Lamar spilling all of their business in an effort to support his book. “I’m fine. It’s his truth, he’s allowed to tell his version,” Khloé said. "Him and I each played a significant role in each others’ lives and I think it’s natural, like, if I talk about my past I would hope my marriage would be a chapter that I would talk about and for him, the same thing."

“A lot of this stuff was never my place to talk about, but it’s definitely his place, it happened to him,” Khloé added. “So if he feels like talking about it and if this is a form of his healing or therapy then I actually think its really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had, like the depths of it. So it doesn’t bother me, I appreciate that it’s so honest. It’s not all great, but I appreciate the honesty in it." Watch Khloé explain below.