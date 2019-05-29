At the start of the month, former NBA star Lamar Odom announced the release date of his new book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, as May 28th. Since the memoir's reveal yesterday, never before details which touch on subjects such as: the highs and lows of fame, Odom's struggles with drugs and alcohol, his marriage with Khloe Kardashian, and his dreams of a brighter future, have been divulged.

The tell-all came with its host of equal-parts-juicy and equal-parts-messy tales which involved his then-wife and Kardashian Klan member, Khloe Kardashian, but perhaps none more shocking than Odom's claims that Khloe had beaten down one of his side chicks. In the book, Odom revealed how, back in 2012, he was in the thick of his self-destructive behavior. He admitted to booking a room at the Los Angeles' celebrity favorite Hotel Roosevelt, where he was joined by multiple "naked girls everywhere." The party came equipped with copious amounts of cocaine and marijuana, but the drug-induced good times didn't last for long because his then-wife Khloe, her mother Kris Jenner, and their security "bulldozed" into the room, before Khloe proceeded in "beating the shit out of one of the girls who tried to protest."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Speaking with Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Odom revealed that his ex-wife had texted him yesterday, after the memoir's release. "Um, she sent me a text yesterday," the athlete confessed, after he was asked if he knew how Khloe felt about the book. "She good, she talked about one of the stories I told in the book. About her coming to the hotel and putting her hands on the girl. She said she didn't even think I remembered that story." He characterized the exchange as "friendly."

Speaking with McCarthy, he said he hoped they continue to keep the lines of communication open. "The next house I buy, hopefully she can decorate it," he added. "They're amazing decorators, they're amazing homemakers." He also added that "she's an incredible person and she'll always have a place in my heart and be dear to me," continuing to call her the love of his life. "She's extremely courageous and tough and strong."