After he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, Lamar Odom fought to live. While he was in a coma, Odom claims he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks, and when he finally walked out of the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, his doctors told him it was a miracle he was still alive. As he lay in the hospital, the Kardashian-Jenners rushed to Odom's side. His near-finalized divorced was pulled by Khloe Kardashian and the world praised her for sticking by her husband in his time of need.

Nearly four years later, however, Odom shares a different story. The former NBA star's memoir, Darkness To Light, hit shelves on Tuesday, and in these last few weeks, he's been dropping excerpts to let the public know what they can expect. Odom wrote about his time in the hospital as he was recovering, and according to him, both Kris Jenner, his ex-mother-in-law, and Khloe were beyond rude to his family members.

“I had cousins and childhood friends waiting for hours who got bumped out of line by my famous sisters-in-law," he wrote. "Obviously, I had no idea what was going on. This was Khloe’s call, and she had never even met most of my family.” Odom also noted one incident that occurred with Kris when his Aunt JaNean was finally given access to visit him with his children, Lamar Jr. and Destiny.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“When JaNean left my room, she went to the waiting area on the other side of the glass partition and took an open seat: the very seat Kris Jenner had been sitting in for hours,” he wrote. "When Kris got back from the restroom, she approached JaNean. ‘That’s my seat,’ said Kris." Then Khloe stepped in to kick JaNean out of the waiting room.

“Y'all not his family!” Lamar said his aunt shouted at the women. Unlike the others who would just fold out of intimidation, Aunt JaNean apparently wasn't having it. "The ‘f**k yous’ and ‘b****es’ were flying in every direction,” he said of his aunt's rant. Reconciliation between Khloe and Odom proved to be impossible, and after Odom recovered, he and Khloe finalized their divorce in 2016.