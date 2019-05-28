Lamar Odom nearly died a few years ago when he was brought to the hospital from a Las Vegas brothel after overdosing. We all rooted for the former Los Angeles Laker to make it through and by the skin of his teeth, he survived. He's since turned his life around and although he will likely never step foot on an NBA court again as a player, his legacy lives on as one of the most impactful sixth men in the history of the sport. In his new memoir Darkness to Light, LO speaks all about his struggles with addiction and his life with Khloe Kardashian, detailing how he got so bad and how he snapped out of his funk. At one point during his relationship with the reality star, Odom actually threatened to kill her, which we recalled in the book.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As reported by Us Weekly, the former hooper was hallucinating after taking cocaine and ecstasy in his home when his wife Khloe called his friends to intervene. When his buddies left his house though, Odom was so angry that he grabbed his partner and screamed threats at her. "What the fuck are you doing?" asked the basketball star. "You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll fucking kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!"

Speaking today with Good Morning America, Lamar admitted that he is still so humiliated by the ordeal. "I’m pretty sure she had to be scared at that point in time," he said. "I’m thinking about it now, like, I couldn’t believe how I was treating that queen like that."

Lamar Odom's memoir was published today.

[via]