It looks like Lamar Odom has given up porn, or at least that’s what he’s telling people. Over the weekend, TMZ caught up with the former NBA star at LAX airport and asked him a few questions about a healthier lifestyle, which included running a mile every morning and eating differently. But in addition to that, Lamar said he’s trying to cut out “candy and porn” as well.

"I'm trying to be better," Lamar told the cameraman at LAX when asked about why he stopped watching. Odom was also accompanied by his fitness guru girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, who also added that he had a sex addiction. “You can’t watch porn if you’re a sex addict or have a healthy life. Or be with me,” she added.

Lamar would go onto say it was about a month ago the last time he indulged in porn watching. Meanwhile, Parr says the porn ban has helped them in the bedroom.

Check out the clip of Lamar & his girlfriend at LAX (below).