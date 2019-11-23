Happily in love couple Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr may be floating on Cloud 9 right now, but there was a time in their relationship when their future was unclear. Two weeks ago, both Lamar and Sabrina shared on social media that the former basketball star popped the question. Sabrina showed off her blinding engagement ring bling and Lamar stated that she was the only woman for him.

However, their relationship has endured a few tests and trials as revealed by Sabrina. The future Mrs. Odom shared a video clip to her Instagram stating that there was a point in time when she almost kicked Lamar to the curb because his addiction to pornography was so intense. She said that it was within the first couple of weeks of knowing Lamar that she noticed he was looking at porn.

"He was reaching for his phone more than reaching for me and I had a problem with that," Sabrina said. Lamar is also seen speaking about his issues and stated, "I don't think men really understand how it affects your intimacy. I think as I started getting closer and closer to Sabrina she just brought it to my attention like, "No, you're not gonna be in bed with me and watch porn."

The clip is about the app Covenant Eyes that blocks access to pornographic materials on smartphones, and in the caption, Sabrina added to her story. " I didn’t know what to do. But I knew I wasn’t going to deal with it!!!!! The choices were; either you stop watching porn or I’m OUT!" She didn't want to look through his phone or take it from him, but the app has helped them along the way. Watch the couple talk about Lamar's addiction below.