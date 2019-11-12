Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's engagement happened pretty fast but we'd be lying if we said we were surprised. The couple has been very open about what makes their relationship special and the engagement was seemingly in the works from a couple of months back. “This relationship for me is different for me because he is not intimidated of me at all. I know how I come across and I’m okay with it," Sabrina said of Lamar. "He embraced it, he said to me he needs someone aggressive because he’s so laid back and passive.”



Yesterday the couple made it official on Instagram but Lamar's 17-year-old son came through in the comment section with some vicious words clearly not a fan of the move.

"Not a txt or a phone call to see how people who’ve know this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react," Lamar Jr. wrote. "knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but already she got your a— ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as the son of an odom."

Young Lamar has now come through with an apology, explaining how he was simply "hurt and caught off guard."

"Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media," he wrote. "I was hurt and caught off guard. At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him."