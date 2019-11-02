Lamar Odom has a public service announcement for the world: he's happy in his relationship with Sabrina Parr. The former NBA star has been on a bit of a roll lately as he's recently been sharing bits of his past with the public. While on a promotional tour for his best-selling memoir Darkness To Light, Odom made plentiful statements in multiple interviews about his past romantic relationships. He spoke at length about behind-the-scenes moments with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian and recently he offered up his feelings regarding the depth of the love he had for ex-girlfriend Taraji P. Henson.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

With all the chatter about his former romances, people have speculated that Odom may not be over one, or more, of his failed relationships. He expressed deep regret over leaving Taraji for Khloé and was sorrowful about the infidelities and drug use he engaged in with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. However, the baller made it clear in a recent social media post that he's more in love than he's even been with Sabrina so everyone needs to stop asking him about his past.

"The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday," Odom wrote. "Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman. I’m tired of people asking me questions about my ex’s based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at!"