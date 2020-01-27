Lamar Odom and his soon to be wife Sabrina Parr may have gotten engaged only months into dating but it doesn't mean there's already trouble in paradise. Fans alluded that the couple broke up after Sabrina removed an image of her engagement ring on her Instagram but when TMZ caught up with the couple in Atlanta recently, she made it clear that they're still together.

"Do we look broken up?" she asked paparazzi jokingly before they headed into a restaurant for dinner. "I always delete stuff off my page," she added, detailing how her feed is always geared towards her fitness clients and how she doesn't want new followers to have to filter through too many other posts. Elsewhere in the video below, Sabrina reveals that she and Lamar have yet to set a date for their wedding but she does plan on having three dresses for the big event.

"You have to meet people where they are," Sabrina previously stated of her relationship with Lamar. "He was never in the position to be someone’s husband. He was sick; he needed to heal to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses and he never had time to go through that. So I knew with my resources and personality and my attitude, I could help him, and initially, a woman is a helpmate.”