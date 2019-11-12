The second time might just be a charm for Lamar Odom as the former NBA star is planning on jumping the broom once again. Over the summer, Odom went public with his relationship with Sabrina Parr, and since that time the couple has been unashamedly sharing their personal lives with their fans. They even have plans of starring in a reality television series together, so it's only fitting that the next big leap of faith for these two would be tying the knot.

On Monday, Odom shared that he'd proposed to the love of his life. "Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!" he wrote on Instagram. Over on Sabrina's page, she gave everyone a very up-close-and-personal look at her sparkling engagement ring. "I SAID YES!!!!! 💍👰🏽," she wrote in the caption.

Recently, Odom has been making the interview rounds and speaking candidly about his former relationships, most notably those with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian and ex-love Taraji P. Henson who he dumped for the reality star. However, Odom made it clear that Sabrina is the only woman for him as he wrote on social media: "Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman. I’m tired of people asking me questions about my ex’s based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at!"

This will be Odom's second marriage. He has three children with his previous girlfriend Liza Morales, but sadly their son Jayden passed away when he was six-months-old. The former baller married Khloé in the Fall of 2009 after only dating her for one month.