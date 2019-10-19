Plenty of artists have taken a tumble now and then while performing. Beyoncé, Madonna, Diddy, Mystikal, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Lupe Fiasco, Pink, Iggy Azalea, The Game, Rick Ross, YG, and many others have endured the embarrassment of having to pick themselves up and continue performing after stumbling on stage. Yet, not many have landed as hard as Lady Gaga did on Thursday night.

The painful incident occurred during her Enigma Las Vegas residency. The singer was on stage with a male fan when she put her legs around his. He lifted her up so she could wrap her legs around his waist bu the man lost his footing and slipped off the side of the stage, taking Gaga with him. She landed on her back in the pit and the fall was captured by a number of attendees who happened to record the moment. After getting some help, she was able to make her way back to the stage and continue on with the performance with the fan by her side.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she said while in the pit. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!" The terrified fan's nerves were calmed by Gaga who assured him that it wasn't his fault. The singer also told her other fans not to berate or attack him because "it takes two to tango."