As if celebrities didn't already have to worry about their protection and the safety of their teams enough, people are out here shooting dog walkers. Lady Gaga has been open about her love for animals, including her two pups Koji and Gustav. It came as a surprise earlier this week when news broke that Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker, was assaulted and shot in the chest by perpetrators who stole the Grammy Award-winning singer's pets. We previously reported that Gaga was in Rome at the time and upon learning about her stolen dogs, she offered a $500K reward for their return.

According to Page Six, Gaga is still overseas and has been communicating with Fischer and his family. The dog walker has reportedly been moved out of the ICU and is now in stable condition. Gaga's father stated that Fischer should recover while the singer called Fischer a hero on Instagram as she made a public plea.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," wrote Lady Gaga. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero."

Check out her post below as well as surveillance footage.

