L.A. Rap Duo BlueBucksClan Share New Single, "Just Hit Me"

It may not be Friday, but we've still got a slew of new music for your streaming pleasure, coming from everyone from Beyoncé with her infectious "Break My Soul" anthem and The Game's collaboration with Hit-Boy on "Violence" to a new arrival from Los Angeles' own rap duo, BlueBucksClan.

Following the release of their successful March EP, See The Difference, DJ and Jeezy Obama have returned with "Just Hit Me," a rousing single and accompanying music video that was filmed around one of their live shows.

"They let me look up in the back when I can’t find things," DJ spits on the first verse. "Wearing shit up out the store ain’t gotta iron these." For his part, Obama also flexes the luxurious lifestyle he's attained for himself throughout his rise to fame.

Check out the LewisYouNasty-directed visual for "Just Hit Me" above, and stream the latest single from BlueBucksClan on Spotify, Apple Music or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blue check bitches already on my live stream

I just talk shit on beats I can't quite sing

N*ggas see me and I'm standing in the high beams

Damn Celine, call for help, issa crime scene