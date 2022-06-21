The Game & Hit-Boy Charge Up On "Violence"

The Game ended his short-lived retirement late last year when he started teasing his new album, Drillmatic. The rapper started locking in with Hit-Boy and slowly, it became one of the most anticipated rap albums of 2022.

Following the release of "Eazy" ft. Kanye West earlier this year, The Game came through with his latest single off of the project, "Violence." This time around, Hit-Boy brings out the horns and strings for an eloquent instrumental that juxtaposes Game's fiery delivery. Despite a lengthy career that have produced many accolades, The Game sounds refreshed and hungry on his latest record. It's clear that Hit Boy's production is bringing some of the best efforts out of The Game in a minute.

Check out the latest from The Game below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. Drillmatic drops on July 1st.

Quotable Lyrics

You rap n***as is Kriss Kross

I don't respect n***as, only Nas and the big Dogg

And this time around, my pockets fatter than Rick Ross

She lick around the Glock 'cause I ain't takin' the blick off

N***as got me screwed up but I don't sip sauce

I break down The Chronic then I smoke it like the exhaust