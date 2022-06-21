mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game & Hit-Boy Charge Up On "Violence"

Aron A.
June 21, 2022 14:00
1.5K Views
160
10
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Violence
The Game & Hit-Boy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
95% (5)
Rate
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Game & Hit-Boy deliver the latest single off of "Drillmatic."


The Game ended his short-lived retirement late last year when he started teasing his new album, Drillmatic. The rapper started locking in with Hit-Boy and slowly, it became one of the most anticipated rap albums of 2022. 

Following the release of "Eazy" ft. Kanye West earlier this year, The Game came through with his latest single off of the project, "Violence." This time around, Hit-Boy brings out the horns and strings for an eloquent instrumental that juxtaposes Game's fiery delivery. Despite a lengthy career that have produced many accolades, The Game sounds refreshed and hungry on his latest record. It's clear that Hit Boy's production is bringing some of the best efforts out of The Game in a minute. 

Check out the latest from The Game below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. Drillmatic drops on July 1st.

Quotable Lyrics
You rap n***as is Kriss Kross
I don't respect n***as, only Nas and the big Dogg
And this time around, my pockets fatter than Rick Ross
She lick around the Glock 'cause I ain't takin' the blick off
N***as got me screwed up but I don't sip sauce
I break down The Chronic then I smoke it like the exhaust

The Game Hit-Boy
10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Game & Hit-Boy Charge Up On "Violence"
160
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject