La La Anthony has been in show business for over 20 years and hardly looks like she's aged a day. The television personality and actress' Instagram page might convince you she's a model before anything else, but that's simply a testament to her beauty. Over the weekend, she had the Internet ablaze when she pulled up to the premiere of Power Book IV: Force in NYC where she looked absolutely stunning.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Today, she dropped a new set of pics that caught the attention of Cuban Link, Tamar Braxton, and more. This time, she was promoting her brand INALA, a haircare company that she officially launched last week. Posing in a one-piece bodysuit, she shared a brief behind-the-scenes look of her recent photoshoot as well with Gunna's "25k jacket" ft. Lil Baby soundtracking the post. "LA LA x INALA," she captioned the post.

INALA launched with the Power Potion, which is meant to treat the scalp and hair, and is made with rice water, biotin and arginine to strengthen hair. La La explained that the brand came about after dealing with serious scalp and hair damage from being on set regularly.

"Because of the nature of my career and being on set so often, my hair is constantly tugged, pulled and heat styled,” Anthony told WMD. “Over time, the damage to my hair became noticeable and I went on a hunt for something to help restore my hair’s health. There isn’t a single woman in my life who hasn’t struggled with some form of styling damage, hormonal hair changes or hair loss and I knew, once I found the solution that worked for me, I needed to share it with the world.”

Check out her latest post below.

