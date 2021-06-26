She's ringing in the last year of her 30s with a sexy set of photos and fans aren't complaining. Friday (June 25) marked La La Anthony's 39th birthday, and she's proving "age ain't nothin' but a number" by posting a few photos of herself rocking a bright red bikini. It's been a rough few months for the actress as her husband Carmelo Anthony has faced infidelity accusations once again, but a little controversy isn't going to stop her shine after it was announced that she'd filed for divorce.

"Happy Birthday to me [ballon emoji] thank you for all the bday wishes…love y’all SOOOOO much[heart kiss emoji] it’s something about those cancers," she wrote in the caption to her post.



Tibrina Hobson / Stringer / Getty Images

Several of La La's famous friends slid in her comments to send her well wishes, but Kim Kardashian made sure to highlight her best friend with a series of photos of them over the years. "Happy birthday to my bestie @lala," she wrote in the caption. "Looking for pictures to post for your birthday really brought me through memory lane!"

"Cheers to celebrating you today on this special day!" Check out La La's bikini birthday shots along with Kim's message in full below.