Kylie Jenner has set out to combat some of the shortages of supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, by teaming up with beauty company, Coty Inc., to donate custom-made hand sanitizer to hospitals in southern California. On Tuesday, the beauty and skincare mogul and her momager, Kris Jenner, announced the partnership with Coty, who is a major stakeholder in both Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. The hand sanitizer will be produced in Coty's factories, and will be "dedicated to first responders working to support our communities." The product will be provided to “medical and emergency services staff,” as well as both the employees making the sanitizer and those responsible for delivering it to people in need.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Since Coty will be producing the hydro-alcoholic gel in its own facilities, Kylie Skin will reportedly not be affected by this venture. However, distribution has already been haulted on Kylie Cosmetics products, along with Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, after California issued a statewide shelter-in-place order last month.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Along with helping to relieve the shortage of hand sanitizer as a result of the pandemic, Kylie has also donated $1 million toward providing protective masks for a Los Angeles hospital. Prior to this donation, Kylie urged her followers to practice social distancing and stay home, after she was called upon by the surgeon general of the United States to use her platform to make a statement.

