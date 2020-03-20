Though it feels like everyone is not only aware but sick of hearing about Coronavirus. It's a serious issue that we, as a global community, must battle together but for those of you who are still doubting the severity of the virus, Kylie Jenner is here to remind everyone just how real the pandemic is.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hitting the 'Gram, Kylie Jenner took the advice of the surgeon general and spread awareness surrounding Coronavirus pandemic that's plaguing society right now. “Hey, guys. Happy self-quarantine,” she declared as if this is an annual event that we look forward to. "The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning…he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys.”

Kylie's advice might just come across as common knowledge to the majority of people but given how Florida beaches have been looking during spring break, perhaps the makeup mogul's reminder was necessary.

"Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now," she said. "“We’re going to get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine.”

Hopefully, everyone reading this is stocked up on toilet paper, weed, and food and practicing social distancing.