As the global economy suffers the impact of this worldwide quarantine, companies and wealthy private citizens are stepping forward to help donate to relief efforts. Days ago, we reported on the news that Rihanna not only provided ventilators to her home country of Barbados, but the generous singer also planned on giving $5 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts. Forbes now reports that Kylie Jenner has followed in Rihanna's footsteps and has given $1 million to a hospital.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, an OB-GYN at Cedars Sinai Medical Center who reportedly delivered Kylie and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, shared a lengthy post on Instagram thanking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for her charitable gift. "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude," Dr. Aliabadi wrote in the caption of a photo of herself, Kylie, and Stormi. "I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true."

She called Kylie Jenner a "Living Angel" and said the million-dollar donation will "buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes." Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi then said Kylie was her "hero" and gave her heartfelt thanks. Read the full message below.

