The Kardashian-Jenner clan has become known for giving their children unique names, and the same was true of Kylie Jenner's youngest son, who was originally named Wolf Webster, although that's since changed.

Jenner gave birth to her and Travis Scott's second child together back in February, not long after celebrating the birthday of her daughter, Stormi Webster. She shared the exciting news with her 327 million Instagram followers a few days after, and although we have yet to see the baby's face, we do know that he currently has no name, according to his mother.

As ET Canada reports, the makeup mogul had a chat with entertainment journalist Lauren Zima ahead of The Kardashians premiere later this week, during which she opened up about her and Scott's decision to rename their son.

"Wolf was never on our list," Jenner told ET. "It just was something Khloé suggested," she added, to which her older sister joked, "Don't do this to me."

The mother of two assured Khloé, "No, I like the name. There's nothing against Wolf, it just wasn't him." Kim Kardashian chimed in, saying that "sometimes you must meet a baby" before being able to name them, which Jenner agreed with.

When asked what the newborn should be called from now on, the Kylie Skin founder shared, "We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it. Before I officially change it I want to make sure."

Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie's dad, gave her take on her daughter's decision during a recent chat with ET, saying, "When you have a little child, the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, 'I don't know if that name fits, maybe it's another name.' That's Kylie's decision."

