Pete Davidson's appearances on Kim Kardashian's Instagram page are becoming more and more frequent. The first time the mother of four showed off her comedian boyfriend was a month ago when she sneakily included him in a photo dump.

"Whose car are we gonna take?!" she captioned the March upload, which found the two stars seated on the floor, puckering up for a kiss as Davidson peers up at the socialite, a joint in his hand.





On Monday, April 11th, the 28-year-old made a much more obvious return to his girlfriend's social media page. This time around, she shared a series of pictures that find them out for a "late nite snack," seemingly taken following The Kardashians premiere last week.

While Davidson didn't walk the red carpet alongside the reality star in her glamorous Thierry Mugler gown, he did hold her hand ahead of time and clearly kept her company afterward, if her latest IG upload is any indication.

In the first photo, the pair pack on the PDA – arms wrapped around one another as the Saturday Night Live performer leans in close to Kardashian's neck, a slight smile evident on his face.





The second shot sees them staring into each other's eyes, clearly a candid moment. "Stop, can you [be] any cuter?" sister Khloé Kardashian wrote in the comments, which was echoed by thousands of other friends and fans shortly after.

According to PEOPLE, the restaurant of choice was Jon & Vinny's, and friends and family dined with the couple as they celebrated the arrival of their soon-to-be-streaming show – check out the trailer below.

