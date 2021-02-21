With the popular E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end after its 20th season airs this year, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are sure to have way more free time on their hands to try out other areas they've yet to tap into yet. Kris Jenner, following in the footsteps of her daughters', is looking to get into the beauty business with her freed-up time.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner collective filed trademark docs to secure the rights to a couple of different names for beauty and skincare lines she presumably plans to launch sometime soon. She filed trademarks for the phrases, "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare."

According to the documents obtained by the publication, Kris is looking to use her name and likeness on a wide range of products for hair, skin, nails, eyes. Additionally, she also plans to release a line of cosmetics and fragrances--and anything else people use to make themselves smell good, essentially.

As you likely know, Kim Kardashian has a massive beauty and makeup empire currently valued at nearly $1 billion. Kylie Jenner became a billionaire from her makeup and cosmetics line, while Khloe and Kourtney have collections with Kylie.

Kendall Jenner opted to take a different route, announcing she's launching a Tequila brand soon recently to considerable backlash.

