Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have seemingly been in a relationship for a while now, as the hints have been all over social media. Booker has been found thirsting over Jenner in her Instagram comments section, while reports have surfaced of the two spending time together on vacation. Despite all of this, the two had yet to make perhaps the biggest step in their relationship. That's right, going Instagram official.

At this point, publicizing your relationship on social media is a rite of passage for anyone, regardless of whether or not you are famous. Well, on Sunday, Booker and Jenner decided to take that harrowing next step as they posted each other on their respective Instagram stories. Jenner for instance, displayed a photo of herself cuddling with Booker, as she sported a big smile on her face.

Image via Instagram

There was no better day to do this than yesterday, as it was Valentine's Day. It felt like every single person in a relationship was posting their significant other on Sunday, so it's not surprising that the new couple decided to join in on the fun, and give fans a glimpse into their flourishing relationship.

Both Jenner and Booker have busy schedules, and with the NBA season ramping up, it's going to be harder to see each other. Hopefully, they will be able to figure out what works best for them, to keep the union going strong.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images