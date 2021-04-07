Kodak Black is one of the funniest rappers without actually trying to be funny. At this point in his prolific career, the Florida-based rapper has gone viral on multiple occasions simply for being himself. His hilarious Instagram Live sessions have enthused fans for years, and yet another instance has been picking up attention due to Kodak's reaction as an aspiring singer was sharing his soulful song.



A singer hopped into Kodak's live stream and began showcasing his voice, and while Kodak was listening, the entire chat was clowning the man. Throughout the clip, the rapper listens on as he eats a snack, but it's his friend beside him that is getting a lot of the attention. Yak's friend was standing there with a blank stare on his face, appearing to be angry as hell at the man singing on the other line. He took a drag from his cigarette and gave more of a glimpse at his face, looking seriously disgusted at what he was hearing.

"Man watup with dude in the corner," asked one commenter, pointing out Kodak's friend's behavior. It's unclear how Kodak and his friend reacted once the man got finished with his song. For what it's worth, Kodak didn't look too disturbed during the video. His homie on the other hand...

