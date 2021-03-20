It seems that Lil Pump's latest look didn't receive the stamp of approval by Kodak Black. The two Florida rappers are often saying or doing outlandish things to catch the attention of social media in hopes of going viral, and Lil Pump recently did just that. The "Gucci Gang" rapper appeared online sporting his new long, pointy, acrylic nails, and he made sure to show that his toenail polish matched his hands. The look attained a slew of responses from critics, including Kodak Black who told his friend to chill out.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Look Pump. Hey, what's up Lil Pump? I'm mad at you lil' bruh," Kodak said during an Instagram Live session. "Don't be doing all that fingernail polish bullsh*t, man. Leave that for Lil Yachty, man. I'm sayin'? Don't do that sh*t Lil Pump. See, when Lil Yachty do that sh*t, he be like for fun though, when you do that sh*t Lil Pump, it's like you serious. Stop that sh*t Lil Pump. I'mma block you. I'mma block you over that sh*t."

He added that he was allowed to deliver the message to Pump the way he did because the rapper is like Kodak's "lil' bro." Check out the clip and a look at Lil Pump's acrylics below.