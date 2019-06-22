Just yesterday, Kodak Black added a specially-designed "teddy bear" to his online store. Selling at the bloated price of $50, the fuzzy collectible inevitably sold out its limited production order, in 4 hour's time. The capsule item first appeared on Kodak's Sniper Gang Apparel Insta page, bearing a memo that read, "Surprise Drop!!! Get the limited edition 'HBK' (Heart Break Kodak) Bear today while supplies last."

As the memo went onto explain, for each teddy sold, the patron received a mystery t-shirt, a Sniper Gang sticker pack, as well a handwritten note from Kodak himself (pertaining to all orders submitted before a particular cutoff, time & date). The post was then updated to convey a heartfelt thank you for the immediate response.

I won't belabor the issue, in light of the fact many would-be consumers got left out in the cold. I'll tell you this much: a Sniper Gang modeled after an amicable Kodak Black is a marvelous marketing gimmick given the damage he's done to his reputation in recent months. Since he stands zero to little chance of cleaning up his act overnight, the teddy bear is sort of a token gesture or a stand-in for the unending ellipsis that is Kodak's coming of age story. As you know, the Florida Man is currently being held in a Florida state jailhouse without the possibility of bail.