Today is Kodak Black's birthday. The 22-year-old has made some questionable decisions in his career and he once again is being forced to ring in his special day from behind bars. This time, he's in the slammer because of falsified information that he filled out while applying for a gun. That coupled with his other offences has made him enough of a risk to keep him locked up until his trial begins. Like the majority of us, Kodak was watching the NBA Finals last night but he had to witness the game with a number of his fellow inmates. After watching KD reinjure his leg, Kodak made sure to violate the rules of the correctional facility, so that he could send a get-well-soon message to the superstar, wishing him well on Instagram.



Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images

Last night, the Floridian rapper posted a photo of the Golden State Warriors forward, putting some respect on his name. "Bitch Appreciate My Boy KD," he wrote before shifting his focus to his own situation. "Fuck It Another Birthday Watching The Finals In This Bitch Lol This The Only Time A N***a Watch TV Anyways."

Kodak Black has a bad habit of getting himself in criminal situations around this time of the year. He has spent the last few weeks in jail since his arrest at Rolling Loud in Miami and he's facing some serious time if he ends up being convicted of all the charges against him.