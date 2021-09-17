Florida rapper WizDaWizard was reportedly found dead this week following a shooting in Hallandale Beach. The rapper worked extensively with Sniper Gang, and he was close with Kodak Black.

According to a report by WSVN, WizDaWizard's body was found by a dog walker on Friday morning at around 6:30 AM. There were no reports of gunshots or a struggle in the area. The name of the victim was not immediately reported, but he was described as "well-known" in the neighborhood.

Rappers and media personalities have been sharing their thoughts and prayers for WizDaWizard's family as more information comes out regarding his reported death. We will continue to keep you updated as more news comes in.

This news comes on the same day that Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem was targeted in a drive-by shooting. The rapper is reportedly in critical condition after being shot five times. He was leaving the studio late on Friday morning when a driver pulled to the passenger's side, where Spotem was seated, and opened fire with a semi-automatic gun. It was described as a road rage incident.

Kodak Black has not commented on the reported death of his artist WizDaWizard. We will keep an eye on his social media pages and update this post as necessary.