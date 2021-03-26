mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Squads Up For New Posse Cut "Righteous Reapers"

Mitch Findlay
March 26, 2021 10:37
270 Views
20
2
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Righteous Reapers
Kodak Black Feat. Sykobob, WizDaWizard & Wam SpinThaBin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kodak Black taps Sykobob, WizDaWizard, and Wam SpinThaBin for the new posse cut "Righteous Reapers."


Kodak Black is back, and is currently sitting on a vault of unreleased material that's approximately 167-songs deep. While it's uncertain as to when he'll set out to deliver his proper studio follow-up to 2018's Dying To Live, Kodak has come through with a new posse cut, enlisting his squad for "Righteous Reapers." Joining him on the guitar-driven track are Sykobob, WizDaWizard, and Wam SpinThaBin, all of whom contribute to the track's menacing atmosphere. 

Though still a young man, Kodak's experience both in the studio and beyond give him the presence of a veteran, noticeable once he slides in to start rapping. "I'm militant, lil n***a playin with my talk I get him spent," he spits, firing off a rapid-fire flow. "I ain't ever duck, ain't scared of nothin, but I'm bulletproof like 50 Cent." Fans of the Florida hip-hop scene would be wise to check this one out, as "Righteous Reapers" is a refreshing mix of raw street lyricism and charisma; it would be interesting to see how these four might fare in a mixtape setting, as this new posse cut is certainly a promising start.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm militant and a nigga playin' with my talk, I get him spent
I ain't never dug nothing, ain't scared of nothing
But I'm bulletproof like 50 Cent
I'm a real vulture, they already know how I be flyin'
My lil boo on PS2, got shooters ridin' and providin'

Kodak Black
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  270
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kodak Black Sykobob WizDaWizard Wam SpinThaBin
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kodak Black Squads Up For New Posse Cut "Righteous Reapers"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject