Kodak Black Shouts Out Tory Lanez, Boosie, & DaBaby On "They Fear Me"

Hayley Hynes
August 21, 2022 17:29
They Fear Me
Kodak Black

The deep new song is just one of the four titles on Yak's new "Closure" EP.


Though he's best known for stirring the pot and causing trouble, Kodak Black's fans have noticed a maturity coming through in his lyrics as of late. With his most recent arrival – a surprise 4-track EP, Closure, which dropped this weekend – the 25-year-old continued this theme, particularly on "They Fear Me."

The track opens on a heavy note, with Yak admitting that he's been considering quitting rap due to the politics that come with being in the industry. "They hidin' all my music, so I don't get too many views / I'm still doin' my thing, but it don’t do what it used to do," he reflects.

Just a few bars later, the Florida native calls out some other controversial artists, rapping, "I keep it too real, they fear me, I want the world to hear me / I know Lil Boosie, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby feel me / They try to mute the real n*ggas who voicin’ they opinion / But I'm realer than the realest, so they gon' have to take me serious."

When discussing his new arrival on Instagram, Kodak wrote, "Somebody Leaked It So I Just Put It Up On My Page Officially Since It’s Spreading Anyways ! I Made This Last Year In A Dark Spot & Honestly I Prolly Woulda Never Released This."

"I Make Music From My Soul It’s So Personal To Me That I Fear Of Re-Opening Old Scars ! This Is Not Intended To Diss Or Expose Anyone , Instead To Close A Chapter In My Book Before I Go On To The Next PEACEFULLY !!!!"

Check out the full Closure project here, and listen to "They Fear Me" exclusively on YouTube above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I keep it too real, they fear me, I want the world to hear me
I know Lil Boosie, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby feel me
They try to mute the real n*ggas who voicin’ they opinion
But I'm realer than the realest, so they gon' have to take me serious

