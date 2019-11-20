Now that Kodak Black has been sentenced, there have been plenty of rumors floating around regarding how he plans on spending his time behind bars. Kodak, born Dieuson Octave and name later changed to Bill K. Kapri, was sentenced to 46 months on weapons charges, and on Tuesday it was announced that the rapper was looking to spend a portion of his sentence in rehab.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Complex reported that Kodak's team was filing paperwork to get the rapper admitted to the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) for nine months of his sentence. However, the legal team may run into a few problems considering Kodak recently had a reported violent encounter with a guard, as well as Kodak being charged with two new gun violations that carry 30-year sentences each.

Now, TMZ states that Kodak is hoping to further his education while locked up by obtaining his college diploma. The outlet is reporting the Kodak is interested in literature by philosopher and scholar Friedrich Nietzche and hopes to register for courses in federal prison so he can take his SAT test. TMZ claims that the rapper is interested in business and marketing and hopes to enroll at the University of Florida to obtain his degree. If true, at least Kodak is keeping himself occupied with something positive. However, only time will only tell what his fate will be regarding those two latest gun charges.