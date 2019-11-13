Kodak Black has officially been sentenced to the next thirty-six months in prison after he knowingly submitted false information on an application to buy firearms. The maximum sentence that the Florida-area rapper could have gotten was ten years so he and his team must be breathing a huge sigh of relief right now. Black has already issued a statement on his sentence, updating his social media profiles with a Kevin Gates quote and sharing a couple of pictures in his jumpsuit. During his court hearing today though, the judge did let him know that he will need to seriously clean up his act when he gets out.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Even though he received far less time than expected, Judge Federico Moreno still wanted to communicate that Kodak will need to keep things mature when he's back on the street. "Young people do stupid things," said Moreno to the 22-year-old. "But the problem is that you’ve been doing stupid things since you were 15." Ouf, that's harsh. However, he's not exactly incorrect. Since he was a teenager, a number of crimes have halted the young rapper in his tracks, forcing Black to take breaks from his rising career in music. This is just another example of that.

