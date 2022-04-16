Back in March, speculation was flying around online that Kodak Black might've been the rapper giving 777 artist Latto a hard time with a feature on her album due to being curved in the DMs. The latter revealed that one of her collaborators on her most recent arrival was difficult to work with, and although she didn't explicitly name anyone, heads naturally turned the way of the controversial Florida-born star.

Yak has vehemently denied the allegations against him, although his sound engineer did come forward with a story detailing how the two artists went back and forth for a bit while working out the technicalities of their deal.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

On Saturday, April 16th – weeks after the initial incident made headlines – the 24-year-old is clearing his name on social media once again, sharing a screenshot with claims that Lil Wayne (who appeared alongside Latto and Childish Gambino on "Sunshine") was the one "who tried to get with [her] for a feature and not Kodak Black."

"My thing is why tf this ain't go viral like that other one when people was just automatically assuming me for no reason???" he asked his followers. "This lil internet shit krazy, y'all stay on a n*gga d*ck dawg be tryna make this perception of me for people to see on this shit when it comes to me but f*ck [you], MONEY GOOD."

Elsewhere on his story, the "Love & War" rapper showed off a handful of testimonies from his DMs, sharing the kind, heartfelt messages he's received from friends and fans over the years that remind him why he does what he does.





"It's crazy [because] once you get to know you [for real] it's a whole different person than IG portrays," one user responded to Kodak's story – see what others had to say above, and let us know what your thoughts on the Lil Wayne gossip are in the comments.