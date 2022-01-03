Antonio Brown made headlines this weekend by stripping off his jersey in the middle of the third quarter and storming off the field, quitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver followed up his outburst with the release of his new rap single, titled "Pit Not The Palace," on Sunday night.

As football fans continue to react to Antonio Brown leaving the Bucs in the middle of last night's game, Florida rapper Kodak Black is defending the 33-year-old athlete, theorizing on why he may have dramatically walked off the field.

"Don’t B Kwik To Shun @AB84 Ain’t Nobody Finna Jus Do That Fa No Apparent Reason," tweeted Yak following the incident. "Gotta B Some Shit We Don’t Know Bout & Clearly Fam Had Some Fines to pay & dem People Wasn’t Tryna Put em in da game so he can earn dem bonuses … of course a n***a gone get frustrated."

As Kodak suggests, AB was expecting to grab some signing bonuses during this game. With eight more catches, he would have earned a $333,333 signing bonus. Fifty-five receiving yards would give him another bonus, worth the same amount. And one singular receiving touchdown would have resulted in another $333,333 bonus. So, all in all, his outburst cost him a likely $1 million in bonuses.





Brown has not addressed his on-field meltdown. After being cut from the team, he thanked the Bucs for the opportunity and released his new song, seemingly placing a renewed focus on his music career.

Check out Kodak's tweet below.