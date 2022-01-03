Antonio Brown Drops New Song "Pit Not The Palace" After Storming Off Field

Antonio Brown has officially released his new rap single after storming off the field during the third quarter of Sunday night's game, ripping off his jersey and quitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mid-game. Tampa coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Brown was no longer a member of the team during a post-game presser, saying, "He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story."

Much to the surprise of absolutely nobody, Brown is looking to capitalize off this situation with the release of his new rap single "Pit Not The Palace," which does not directly reference the events on Sunday night. Instead, Brown spends two-minutes flexing about his lavish lifestyle. Fans aren't sure how to feel about this one, especially if Brown's outburst was simply to promote his new record.

What do you think about "Pit Not The Palace?"













Quotable Lyrics:

I'm from the pit, not the palace, I'm kinda stylish

Lifestyle lavish

Jump in the coupe with no mileage

Run it, style it